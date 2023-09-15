Revealed: Jack Smith filing shows volume of evidence being used in docs case

Jack Smith notified the court in a filing on Thursday that his prosecutors have already turned over a massive number of documents -- and a huge amount of video footage -- to Donald Trump's team.

Smith indicted the former president in connection with a large number of documents, including those of various classifications, discovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Jim Jordan has recently threatened Smith's funding.

Now, Smith has revealed exactly how many documents it has turned over to team Trump, and how much CCTV footage has accompanied it. That's according to a filing unearthed by Politico's Kyle Cheney.

"Prosecutors say they’ve turned over 1.28 million pages and more than 1,700 hours of CCTV footage to Trump and codefendants in the Florida docs case," the senior legal affairs reporter wrote on Thursday.

The filing itself, bearing Smith's name, indicates that the material being filed "includes classified documents that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago as well as other classified material generated or obtained in the Government’s investigation, including documents related to witness interviews such as reports and transcripts."

The filing also indicates that the Capitol Police Board has designated all Jan. 6 CCV footage as "security information," according to Politico reporter Jordain Carney.

"This is a request the Capitol Police has previously disclosed it made to the board," according to Carney.

