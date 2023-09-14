Jim Jordan: Jack Smith's funding is 'bright red line' that would force government shutdown
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) suggested Republicans will force a government shutdown if special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of former President Donald Trump go forward.

During an interview on Thursday, right-wing host Charlie Kirk asked Jordan if Smith's defunding and decreased immigration would be "bright red lines" in an agreement to keep the government open before a Sept. 30 deadline.

"I think those are the two," Jordan agreed, pointing out that Smith had charged Trump twice while special counsel David Weiss had not prosecuted President Joe Biden.

"I mean, truly unbelievable," he said. "So I think that issue is front and center."

Jordan said Democrats would be blamed for a government shutdown.

"So those are the kind of issues that you put on a bill that funds the government, and you tell [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, really?" he remarked. "You think it's appropriate for the Biden administration to — you're going to shut down the government because you think the Biden administration needs to be able to fund the prosecution of their opponent for the presidential election?"

"Those are the kind of things I think that you have to look at to put on that bill that funds the government," Jordan added. "And that's exactly what we're attempting to do."

