Trump's fears of being prosecuted have 'escalated' in recent weeks: NYT's Maggie Haberman
President Donald Trump speaks during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Headquarters. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley)

Former President Donald Trump's legal jeopardy has been growing in recent weeks, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Tuesday that Trump has been growing more anxious over potentially being prosecuted.

While appearing on CNN, Haberman said that Trump has been conducting several meetings with Trump Organization officials to discuss the legal peril he faces as prosecutors with the New York District Attorney's office empanel a grand jury to potentially indict him for tax fraud charges.

"I think Trump has been very, very frustrated and concerned about these investigations for several months even before he left the White House, but I think the concerns have escalated in the last few months," she said. "I think he's been at Trump Tower a couple of times since he returned to Palm Beach... and there have been lots of meetings related to these investigations."

Haberman then predicted that Trump would call any indictment a "witch hunt" and said it would increase the likelihood that he at least talks about running for president again in 2024 just so he can claim that the prosecutions are politically motivated.

"He's going to say these people are going after him, investigators are going after him, because he's still in the political limelight," she explained.

Watch the video below.



Trump's fears of being prosecuted have 'escalated' in recent weeks: NYT's Maggie Haberman www.youtube.com