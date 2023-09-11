According to Gregg Barak, an emeritus professor of criminology and criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University, it appears that it's finally sinking in for Donald Trump that he faces the very real prospect of being incarcerated after being hit with four separate indictments in Manhattan, Florida, Washington, D.C., and now Georgia.

In an interview with Salon, Barak explained that an indicted former president is less likely to be re-elected, meaning a pathway to avoiding jail time via pardons or reluctance to incarcerate a sitting president closes a little bit each day as legal problems multiply.

What that means, he stated, is that Trump is growing more alarmed that life behind prison walls might be an inevitability – and he is increasingly desperate to find a way out.

"In his final days as a free person and as the envisioned walls of prison are starting to close in on Trump, and as his efforts to escape criminal justice by regaining the power of the Oval Office look less likely by the day, he is increasingly becoming more desperate to lose the criminal labels and orange jumpsuits that are inevitably coming for him," he wrote

"Hence, the escalating pace of his violent and revengeful rhetoric against his enemies, real or imagined, including most importantly those prosecutors and judges who are doing everything within their power not to weaponize the wheels of justice against him."

Adding to his worries, the criminologist explained, is the fact that the former president's intimidation tactics against current allies facing their own legal problems seem to be withering away, thus increasing his own exposure.

As he told Salon's Chauncey DeVega, "At best Trump is having limited, if any, success in intimidating some witnesses and tainting juries. Ultimately, however, this rhetoric will be more to his legal detriment than to his political benefit," before adding that the press is becoming less enchanted with giving his over-the-top rhetoric attention.

'In other words, Trump's rhetoric is simply no longer as newsworthy as it once was compared to the daily news here, there, and everywhere about his latest losing efforts in civil and criminal courtrooms," he explained.

Barak also added that Trump can no longer count of his fans racing to his aid in the same manner when he lost the 2020 presidential election and a Stop the Steal turned into an attempted insurrection on Jan. 6.

He also predicted a major loss at the polls if Trump is the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee, explaining, "Despite the present polls showing Biden and Trump in a dead heat, I see Trump losing the popular vote by a record-setting 15 million votes."