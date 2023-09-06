There's no way Trump would do less jail time than the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys: Mueller prosecutor

Andrew Weissmann, the former lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller's special counsel team, warned that if Proud Boys and Oath Keeper leaders are getting 15 to 22 years in prison, then the head of the conspiracy is likely to get that much too.

Speaking after former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison, Weissmann agreed the sentence is long, but explained it's for a former leader of the militia group. Not being present on Jan. 6 wasn't a barrier to a conviction in Tarrio's case, he explained.

"Now, imagine having a conversation with your client, Donald Trump," Weissmann told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. "That's somebody who is the leader, for whom all of this was taking place. Who was also not personally present at the Capitol, although he wanted to be at the Capitol. And I think that the pressure that the judges will feel, who have seen so many people go to jail, rightly for their participation on Jan. 6th, the idea that Donald Trump wouldn't do at least as much time as the leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, to me, seems unimaginable. Because that's what the law would require."

He went on to say he thinks it's a sign of what Trump is about to face if he is convicted.

"He is presumed innocent at this point," he reminded viewers. "The government has to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury. But the judge has scheduled this for March. Signs are this will go, and in terms of those people who think that it is unlikely Judge [Tanya] Chutkan would send Donald Trump to jail. I think this is a real sign that that is not the case. I find it very unlikely that Judge Chutkan will not view this as required by the rule of law, that somebody and Donald Trump's position, regardless of political party, regardless of politics, would need to be sentenced to at least as much time."



