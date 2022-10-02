'Tropical Trump' Jair Bolsonaro gets boost from the former president after Michigan rally

Following a 103-minute rally speech in Michigan on Saturday evening, Donald Trump turned his attention to politics in Brazil ahead of Sunday's presidential election.
On Friday, The Washington Post reported, "For half a decade, we have drawn comparisons between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Donald Trump. In many ways, the two right-wing ultranationalists are birds of a feather: They both surged to power on a tide of anti-establishment anger; they counted on the enduring support of evangelical voters and certain business elites; they gained politically by the spread of misinformation on social media; they stymied collective global action on climate change; they raged at the strictures imposed by (and the science behind) pandemic-era lockdowns; they waged a relentless culture war against supposed enemies in media, state institutions and schools."
Bolsonaro is being challenged by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
"Bolsonaro has been casting doubt on the security of Brazil’s electronic voting system for months, claiming without evidence that it is vulnerable to fraud and that Mr. da Silva’s supporters are planning to rig the vote. Mr. Bolsonaro has, in effect, said that the only way he would lose is if the election were stolen from him," The New York Times reported.
Trump urged Brazilians to vote for Bolsonaro on his Truth Social website.
"There is a very big election taking place tomorrow, one of worldwide importance," Trump posted. "A great and highly respected man, Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, is up for re-election, and based on all that he has done, and all that he is doing for the wonderful people of his beloved country, everyone should enthusiastically go out and vote for him."
"Jair Bolsonaro has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let you down!" Trump promised.