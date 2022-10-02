Trump attacks those who lie, cheat, steal and spread disinfo in 103-minute rally speech

Donald Trump briefly sounded like a traditional politician at his Saturday speech in Michigan, that quickly veered into red meat and conspiracy theories as he repeated his rally schtick.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo noted, "no big arena or field for today's Trump rally in Warren, Michigan, instead it's inside a community college gymnasium with a seating capacity of 3,500."

Taking the stage to "God Bless America" by Lee Greenwood, as is his tradition, Trump started with perfunctory remarks on Hurricane Ian after stating his love for Michigan.

"Before we begin, I want to send our profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane," Trump said. "Not a good hurricane, this was a big one."

"We'll all stay strong together and pull through it. That was a bad, bad couple of days. Six weeks from now the people of Michigan are going to vote to fire your radical left Democrat (sic) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," Trump said as he veered into brief comments on the GOP slate.

Trump was campaigning for Tudor Dixon for governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general, and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state — all of whom are election deniers.

Trump went on to repeat his lies about the 2020 election, refer to Democrats as "communists," and repeat typical stump speech.

Trump lashed out at the FBI after it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, referred to Capitol rioters as "political prisoners," and complain about the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I think they would like to see me in prison," Trump said. "You know why, you know why? Because they are sick, sick people."

And he implored his supporters to vote, but also said, “I don’t believe we’ll ever have a fair election again."

Trump praised Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for continuing to believe the lie the 2020 election was stolen.

"As we talk about and think of the rigged and stolen of 2020 — presidential election, rigged and stolen — I would like to thank a great woman named Ginni Thomas," the former president said. "Do you know Ginni Thomas? Great woman."

Trump said, "she said that she still believes the 2020 election. She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people, because once they wilt, they end up being a witness for a long time."

And then he introduced election denier Mike Lindell.

Nearly one hour into the speech, Trump teased a 2024 comeback attempt, telling the crowd, "I think you're going to be happy" about his decision.

Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press reported, "There's also been a steady stream of attendees heading for the exits since about the 15-minute mark of this now hour-long and ongoing speech."

Trump attacked his enemies using much of the same language critics and prosecutors have used against him.

"Despite great outside dangers, our greatest threats remain the sick, sinister, and evil people from within our country," Trump said. "From within. You know the people I'm talking about, you see them all the time lie, disinformation, cheat, steal."

As occurred at his Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania, Sept. 17 rally in Ohio, and Sept. 23 rally in North Carolina, dark music began playing gymnasium as Trump concluded his remarks. The song has been linked to QAnon.

