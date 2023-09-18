Trump swears he really is worth a lot of money: 'Very little debt relative to assets!'

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to attack the lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump is headed to court this week to fight a suit alleging he grossly inflated his wealth to score loans, tax breaks, insurance deals and to promote himself and his name.

"It turns out that my Financial Statements show a WORTH which is substantially more than I showed the very well represented (by top flight law firms!) & highly sophisticated Financial Institutions and Banks," Trump claimed on social media. "Also shows that each statement has a Disclaimer Clause strongly telling these institutions to do their own analysis & to not rely on the Financial Statements presented. Additionally, great liquidity - Very little Debt relative to Assets! In other words, Trump Hating Letitia James has no case!"

Over the past several years, Trump has attacked biographers like Tim O'Brien and David Cay Johnston, both of whom have alleged that Trump isn't worth anywhere close to the billion-plus dollars that he has claimed.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

New York Times reporter David Fahrenthold has spent the better part of the past six years following the financial life of Trump, particularly when it comes to his business.

He explained that the only "good" year that Donald Trump had was when he sold his father's real estate empire.

It's unclear why Trump would be posting something like that, other than he's slated to begin the suit against James. It's possible that the court findings will reveal how much he's actually worth and show that he's not a billionaire and might not even be among the larger millionaires.