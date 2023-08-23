According to a report from Page Six, the avalanche of indictments and civil suits is taking its toll on Donald Trump as he prepares to turn himself in at an Atlanta jail on Thursday.



Facing two federal indictments, one in Florida and one in Washington, D.C., a tax fraud trial in Manhattan and a racketeering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, a Trump insider claimed the former president is “showing signs that it’s wearing on him.”



As Page Six's Mara Siegler wrote, the Georgia indictment has become a tipping point for the embattled ex-president despite all of his bravado.



"An insider tells us that the Georgia indictment has 'brought about a change,' adding, 'he’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone.,'" the report states.

That same insider also claimed Trump is leery about the loyalties of his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, many of whom are in no position to wage a costly and likely long-running legal battle.

"Our source says that Trump is 'nervous,' because 'there are so many defendants, he believes that a bunch of them are going to make deals and flip on him.'"



You can read more here.