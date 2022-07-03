Trump thinks he is ‘on trial’ as America celebrates Independence Day weekend

As America celebrated Independence Day weekend, Donald Trump complained about his lot in life on his Truth Social website.

Trump began with a smear of his perceived enemies, repeated his lies about the 2020 presidential, and seemed to worry about his legal liability.

"So the lowlifes Rigged and Stole a Presidential Election, and I’m the one who is on trial," Trump posted, presumably referring to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While Trump is not yet on trial, he could be in the future following Tuesday's bombshell testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman says the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has evidence Trump committed six crimes in his failed coup and cover-up.

The hearings are reportedly also "softening" support among Trump's MAGA base.

On Saturday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirshner said the select committee had obtained both "smoking gun" and "loaded gun" evidence.

Trump is also reportedly considering declaring his 2024 candidacy as early as this month — and may not even inform his staff before he posts it on Truth Social.

Also on Saturday, The Washington Post editorial board called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump.

"The Justice Department has investigative powers that the Jan. 6 committee does not, and there are critical questions that remain unanswered. Mr. Garland should have no higher priority than using these powers to investigate all of those involved in one of the darkest days in American history," the editorial board wrote.