Trump loyalist: Ex-president plays singing of Jan. 6 defendants 'every night at dinner'

One of Donald Trump's top confidantes revealed the former president enjoys his dinners "every night" listening to the singing of people charged in the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021.

Kash Patel, a former Defense Department official in the Trump-era government, told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon that he was working to help Jan. 6 defendants.

"Sponsor a Jan. 6 family in need," Patel urged viewers, noting that a choir of detainees had recorded the national anthem while in prison. The track was titled "Justice For All" by Donald J. Trump and J6 Prison Choir.

"More cash is coming in from Justice for All. Buy it, play it!" Patel said. "President Trump plays that song every night at dinner and at every single event he has. Justice for All broke the music industry, and we're just getting warmed up."

The song "Justice for All" briefly hit number one on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

