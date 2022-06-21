Liz Cheney explains why it's important the same people were involved in two plots to overturn the election
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Tuesday linked different parts of Donald Trump's schemes to overturn the election together during her opening remarks at the public hearing of the House Select Committee Investigation the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney, the committee's vice-chair, introduced a panel featuring Arizona House GOP Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia secretary of state chief operating officer.

"Today we will begin examining President Trump's effort to overturn the election by exerting pressure on state officials and state legislators. Donald Trump had a direct and personal role in this effort as did Rudy Giuliani, as did John Eastman," Cheney said.

She then delivered a statement that seemed directed at Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"In other words, the same people who were attempting to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes illegally were also simultaneously working to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election at the state level. Each of these efforts to overturn the election is independently serious. Each deserves attention both by Congress and by our Department of Justice," she explained. "But as a federal court has already indicated, these efforts were also part of a broader plan, and all of this was done in preparation for Jan. 6."

"I would note two points for particular focus today," she continued. "First, today you will hear about calls made by President Trump to officials of Georgia and other states. As you listen to these tapes, keep in mind what Donald Trump already knew at the time he was making those calls. He had been told over and over again that his stolen election allegations were nonsense."

