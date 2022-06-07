GOP split over defending Trump from Jan. 6 hearings – but he expects Republicans ‘to fight for his honor’: reports
Republicans are divided on how to defend Donald Trump against the Jan. 6 committee's upcoming hearings, NBC News reports.

Some say that defending Trump would be a wasted effort since Americans' interest in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has waned, and that Republicans should instead focus on what they say are President Joe Biden's weaknesses, specifically inflation and rising gas prices.

“I would not expect a full-fledged takedown of what’s going on at the committee hearings,” a Republican National Committee aide told NBC News. “They will draw attention, but at the end of the day our job is to win elections. This doesn’t help us, and we don’t think it helps them [Democrats] either.”

Others want to focus on countering any revelations that come from the committee investigation with a press blitz, namely House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York and Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. The trio reportedly scheduled a conference call with conservative media outlets on what they called “Democrats’ prime-time political witch hunt hearing” and “[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s sham committee."

Nevertheless, Trump is expecting Republicans to go to the mat for him. According to Business Insider, Trump "expects loyal lawmakers and MAGA-friendly media outlets to fight for his honor as the January 6 committee floods the airwaves with what's likely to be politically damaging information."

He is reportedly "looking to House Republicans like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik to run interference for him as the committee moves into its public hearing phase on Thursday night."

Speaking to Insider, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said the "entire MAGA movement is united against this illegitimate committee and will work to ensure President Trump is defended against yet another Democrat show trial."

"Elected leaders and conservative organizations from every corner of our party are working together to ensure every American is informed by the truth, something the Fake News media is unwilling to do," he added.

