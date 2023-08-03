'A great honor': Trump tells fans he's being arrested for them as he heads to DC arraignment

Former President Donald Trump described himself as a martyr Thursday as he prepared to head to Washington DC to be arraigned on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In a Truth Social post, he told his fans it was "a great honor" to be arrested and added he was being punished for their benefit.

"Am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election," he wrote.

"It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America Great Again!!!"

Trump is set to be arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday on the charges relating the special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election result.

It's the third time he will be criminally charged. He's also facing trial in Florida over classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate and in New York over business fraud allegations stemming from hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.