'Substantial evidence' Trump was part of J6 criminal plot — just like the Oath Keepers: Legal expert
On CNN Wednesday, former White House ethics czar and House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen broke down the significance of Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech ahead of the conviction of Oath Keepers leaders in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Two of the far-right militia leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, were convicted of seditious conspiracy, with a litany of other convictions handed down on several other associates.

"You have the attorney general, Merrick Garland, here, touting the seditious conspiracy verdict vowing to hold others accountable," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "How much do you think these convictions embolden the Justice Department? What is Garland telegraphing here about upcoming trials?"

"I think they embolden the Justice Department a lot," said Eisen. "I've known Merrick Garland over 30 years since we were young lawyers starting out in D.C. This is an unusual victory lap for him. If you have any question about the relationship of the Oath Keepers' case to Donald Trump's potential liability, including on some of the same possible crimes, sedition — seditious conspiracy, the attorney general talked about it when talking about the special counsel."

The bottom line, Eisen said, is that Trump should be worried.

"It's not the comments alone," said Eisen. "It's the substantial evidence that, like the Oath Keepers defense that they didn't enter the Capitol, that he was a significant part of events that may confer criminal liability. He should be worried about the facts and the law, but also the resolve that Garland, on behalf of DOJ, is signaling."

