'Substantial evidence' Trump was part of J6 criminal plot — just like the Oath Keepers: Legal expert

On CNN Wednesday, former White House ethics czar and House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen broke down the significance of Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech ahead of the conviction of Oath Keepers leaders in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Two of the far-right militia leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, were convicted of seditious conspiracy, with a litany of other convictions handed down on several other associates.
"You have the attorney general, Merrick Garland, here, touting the seditious conspiracy verdict vowing to hold others accountable," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "How much do you think these convictions embolden the Justice Department? What is Garland telegraphing here about upcoming trials?"
"I think they embolden the Justice Department a lot," said Eisen. "I've known Merrick Garland over 30 years since we were young lawyers starting out in D.C. This is an unusual victory lap for him. If you have any question about the relationship of the Oath Keepers' case to Donald Trump's potential liability, including on some of the same possible crimes, sedition — seditious conspiracy, the attorney general talked about it when talking about the special counsel."
The bottom line, Eisen said, is that Trump should be worried.
"It's not the comments alone," said Eisen. "It's the substantial evidence that, like the Oath Keepers defense that they didn't enter the Capitol, that he was a significant part of events that may confer criminal liability. He should be worried about the facts and the law, but also the resolve that Garland, on behalf of DOJ, is signaling."
Norm Eisen says there is "substantial evidence" Trump is criminally liable like the Oath Keepers
McCarthy, who is running to be Speaker of the House but is facing strong opposition from some of the GOP caucus, nevertheless is acting as if he will wield the gavel.
His letter, angry and accusatory in tone, also strongly suggests Republicans will hold their own hearings on the January 6 attack on the Capitol and on democracy, but with a vastly different focus.
"The American people chose Republicans to lead the 118th Congress," McCarthy's letter begins. "On January 3, 2023, your work as Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will come to an end," McCarthy told Thompson in his letter, which was reported on by CBS News.
"For those reasons, I remind you and your staff on the Committee to preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation in accordance with House Rule VII. As the Chairman, regardless of who may be directing the work of the Committee, you are responsible for the work done by its members and staff."
Some have suggested that Thompson could transfer some or all of the Committee's work product – all transcripts and other evidence – to the Senate.
McCarthy continued with his angry attack.
"It is clear based on recent news reports that even your own members and staff of the Committee have no visibility into the totality of the investigation. Some reports suggest that entire swaths of findings will be left out of the Committee's final report. You have spent a year and a half and millions of taxpayers' dollars conducting this investigation."
House Republicans, including McCarthy, spent million dollars on six Benghazi investigations, the last one of which McCarthy admitted was designed to harm former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's presidential aspirations.
"Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping," McCarthy bragged in 2015.
Unlike his defense of ex-president Donald Trump unlawfully removing and retaining at Mar-a-Lago approximately 13,000 items belonging to the National Archives from the White House, McCarthy warned Thompson the Committee's work does not belong to the Chairman.
"It is imperative that all information collected be preserved not just for institutional prerogatives but for transparency to the American people," McCarthy wrote. "The official Congressional Records do not belong to you or any member, but to the American people, and they are owed all of the information you gathered - not merely the information that comports with your political agenda."
The Committee has undoubtedly uncovered government secrets, including national security information, classified information, and information, for example, the Secret Service needs to keep secret to allow it to continue to secure its protectees. It also has entered into agreements with witnesses that prevent it from releasing those documents, transcripts, and other evidence to the public.
Politico's senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney says, "Kevin McCarthy’s letter demanding that the Jan. 6 committee preserve its records is mostly nonsense because the committee is planning to release all but a few of its transcripts."
McCarthy continued, warning: "Although your Committee's public hearings did not focus on why the Capitol complex was not secure on January 6, 2021, the Republican majority in the 118th Congress will hold hearings that do so."
He then served up what some might say is a threat.
"The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to be able to view the transcripts with an eye toward encouraged enforcement of 18 USC 1001."
18 U.S. Code § 1001 is the federal statute that makes it a crime to knowingly make false statements.
McCarthy had a very different take when the U.S. Dept. of Justice executed a legal search warrant of Donald Trump's Florida residence and resort, Mar-a-Lago, to retrieve government-owned materials, including classified documents.
"Joe Biden and the politicized Dept. of Justice launched a raid on the home of his top political rival, Donald Trump," McCarthy said on Sept. 1. "That is an assault on democracy."
"Joe Biden and the politicized Department of Justice launched a raid on the home of his top political rival, Donald Trump. That is an assault on democracy."
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) spoke to reporters on Wednesday as Congress continued the lame-duck session ahead of the holiday break.
When asked about the guilty sedition conviction, Raskin explained that it confirmed his faith in justice.
"I'm thrilled that justice was done. I was impressed that the jury obviously made a fine-grained and subtle distinction for different defendants and different charges. So there were multiple convictions and multiple acquittals and it means the justice system is working and we can sort it out," Raskin explained.
That said, he explained that "an insurrection or a coup is made up of sub-atomic crimes and I cheer whenever those sub-atomic crimes are prosecuted and convicted. It has not changed my views on [whether it points to the White House]. It deepens my sense that Donald Trump was the central actor and mastermind of all of these events and they generated crimes of a terrible danger."
When asked about the special counsel, he said that he understands why Attorney General Merrick Garland would make such a move, saying, "The apologists for the insurrection would be wandering around asking 'why didn't you appoint a special counsel? You can't trust an attorney general who was named by the president.' But when they appointed the special counsel, Donald Trump said, this is the biggest witch hunt of all time."
Raskin is part of the subcommittee made up of lawyers on the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, so a piece of what they're doing is mapping out any possible referrals to the Justice Department.
"Look there have been hundreds of offenses committed that are subsumed under the general banner of Jan. 6 and we just want to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. And we want to make sure that the Committee is emphatic about those crimes that are of sufficient gravity that one branch of government essentially needs to tell another about it."
There are at least four people Raskin said the committee has already referred to the Justice Department for criminal charges for contempt of Congress. So, it's unclear who the committee will refer for further charges. From the sound of it, Raskin is ready to hang that albatross around the former president.
"I think that what Donald Trump did when he occupied the Oval Office was the most dangerous set of political assaults on American political institutions in the history of the White House," Raskin also said. "I don’t think any other president has come as close as Trump in terms of the dangerousness of his actions, in terms of destabilizing and potentially overthrowing the constitutional order."
WASHINGTON — Speaking to a group of reporters on Wednesday, House Select Committee Charman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that no Secret Service agent had corroborated the blockbuster testimony of former assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson.
Hutchinson testified on a number of cases when it came to Donald Trump's decision to ignore those who couldn't make it through the magnetometers because they weren't there to kill him. That was echoed by Trump in his speech where he asked the Secret Service to let people in. In another incident, she said that deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato told her of an incident in the car with Trump in which he lunged at the agent and tried to grab the steering wheel.
When asked about Ornato's testimony this week, Thompson told reporters, "I don't think there's anything in the committee's mind that changed from Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony."
According to Hutchinson's testimony: “The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said ‘Sir; you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel."
Hutchinson then told the Committee that Ornato told her this story once they had returned to the White House. Engel "did not correct or disagree with any part of the story."
Trump has denounced what Hutchinson said, giving excuses for how he couldn't have lunged at the agent, but his facts proved to be false. There were only two other people than Trump in the car: Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, and the agent driving the car. Ornato was the person who relayed the story to Hutchinson about the incident. He has since retired from the Secret Service and retained his own attorney.
Thompson also told reporters that the goal is to be done this week with the report, but he isn't certain whether that was possible. He said it all comes down to the deadline of the printer.
He also said that there is some information that they've received, "that we'll have to make a decision as to what we do if it. Do we make a criminal referral for some of it? Do we make an ethical referral?"
He also made it clear that he's not concerned about Republicans retaliating against the committee and doing an investigation of the investigation, because "everything in the report has been fact-checked many times."
Republicans have also said that they want to investigate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to uncover why she didn't do more to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6. Donald Trump has implied that it was her fault that there was not a larger security presence there and that he told her that she should have more. The committee's report doesn't confirm that, Thompson said — and there's plenty of evidence to show that it isn't true.
Republicans would have to be careful as an investigation would likely show that there was a failure in the chain of information when the FBI, Homeland Security, and Secret Service warned the White House.