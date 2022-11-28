Special counsel is 'coming in guns blazing': Former DOJ official
Jack Smith (Photo: DOJ) and Donald Trump (Photo via Shutterstock)

Former Justice Department official and ex-federal prosecutor Harry Litman noted the latest court filing by special counsel Jack Smith on Thanksgiving day. He joined MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in saying the tone was the part that really made him take notice.

"They made a misrepresentation of what a case stood for," Litman said about Donald Trump's lawyers. "It's the kind of thing, you're new to the case, maybe people would say, 'You know, don't jump in here, Jack. Show that you're prudent. Don't want to look too combative, Jack Smith.' Uh-uh. He came right back with that paragraph that sounded around the world, not just in that court, holding their feet to the fire. And he's got a reputation for being aggressive. This was an aggressive move. They were wrong but he could have thought the court will figure it out, don't come in guns a' blazing. He did, however. And I think it's a real indication of the kind of special counsel he's going to be."

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (R-MO) agreed, noting that all of the people she spoke to anticipated it would result in legal fireworks.

"I got on the phone after he was appointed and called around to some people who have worked at DOJ," McCaskill revealed. "And I think Harry would agree with me that he has an incredibly strong reputation. And this is a guy who is a slave to the law, period. Just the law. not any of the political machinations that we like to talk about on this show. And he's a real prosecutor. He actually -- I don't mean to besmirch my friends in the feds, but many of them don't have a lot of experience up close and personal with juries. They do a lot on paper but they don't do as much courtroom work. But Jack Smith is the real deal. And I think he's going to do a great job."

Trump has already been in meltdown mode over Smith and has gone on the attack against Smith's wife and her family. Republicans have responded by threatening to defund the special counsel.

