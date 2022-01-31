Trump conspiring with GOP to pin Jan 6th insurrection on Democrats and FBI: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is plotting with the Republican House leadership to launch a major investigation into the FBI and Democrats -- including House Speaker Nany Pelosi (R-CA) -- over the events of Jan 6th should the GOP reclaim the House in the midterm elections.

With the current investigation closing on the former president and his inner circle over attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election by casting out official electors' votes and replacing them with bogus ones from key states, the Beast is reporting that Trump wants to flip the investigation onto the Democrats instead.

"According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump has privately told GOP lawmakers, congressional candidates, and operatives in recent months that Republicans on Capitol Hill should be prepared to launch a full-blown investigation to 'get to the bottom of' how FBI agents supposedly caused violence and mayhem on Jan. 6," the Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng reports. "The theory that the feds somehow orchestrated or caused the rioting at the Capitol is groundless, but it has nevertheless been embraced in influential spheres of Republican politics, in Trumpland, and in right-wing media and online culture. The appeal, of course, lies in the attempt to shift obvious blame off of the 45th U.S. president and conservatives."

In an interview with the Beast, Trump adviser and former lawmaker Jack Kingston (R-GA) want blunt about the GOP's plans.

“If you’re going to have an investigation into [Jan. 6], then let’s have an investigation,” Kingston admitted. “Why is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi off-limits? Why can’t you get all the records in a timely manner? I’d like to see all the FBI informants they were working with, Republican or Democrat, let’s take a look. What was known [before the riot] by the FBI, and why wasn’t it acted on?… It would be good to have that after-action review…Go ahead and put it all on the table.”

The report goes on to note that Trump wants "to punish the people probing Trump’s anti-democratic efforts, elevate conspiracy theory over actual accountability, and exculpate the Trumpist perpetrators as fully as they can get away with."

