Trump State Dept. official met with election conspiracy theory activists on Jan 6: report

On Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, a top Trump appointee at the U.S. State Department met with two pro-Trump activists who were at the forefront of false claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" due to mass voter fraud, The Washington Post reports.

"Robert A. Destro, a law professor at Catholic University of America then serving as an assistant secretary of state, confirmed to The Washington Post he met with the two men — Colorado podcaster Joe Oltmann and Michigan lawyer Matthew DePerno — in the midst of the tumultuous day," the Post reports.

Oltmann and DePerno previously claimed that they met with State Department leaders on Jan. 6 who were sympathetic to their claims of a stolen election, but they have not identified whom they allegedly met with.

As the Post's report points out, Destro’s admission that he met with the pair is the first confirmation that they successfully garnered the ear of high level officials, although it's not known if the meeting led to any action.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.