Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents are sick of her antics: ‘She's an embarrassment'

Although Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is expected to waltz to a Republican primary win in Georgia next week, voters in her district are becoming increasingly unhappy and unsettled by her constant self-promoting antics that she performs in lieu of actually doing anything for her constituents in her solidly red district.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, the controversial freshman lawmaker is facing a slew of challengers who see cracks in her support back home.

As the Examiner's Barnini Chakraborty wrote, "For all of her theatrics, Greene has no real power: She was stripped of her committee assignments for racist remarks she made before she was sworn in. Her in-your-face tactics made her a national name but haven't done much to endear her to constituents who say they've had enough."

One of the five candidates opposing Taylor Greene, Jennifer Strahan, explained that people in the district need someone in Washington D.C. who is actually interested in doing the job they were sent there for.

"I think we have a lot of serious issues going on today, and I think we need a serious representative who wants to actually drive positive change and not just celebrity," she explained.

One local voter who asked not be named, said of their current House representative, "She's an embarrassment," before adding, "She seems nice enough, but you get her in front of a microphone, and she goes bonkers!"

Another challenger for the GOP nod, James Haygood, admitted he was frustrated by her lack of accomplishments, telling the Examiner, "You are supposed to go to Washington to work, but the people of the 14th District elected you to represent them and their needs, and for 15 months, we've had no representation. She's on no committees, and she cries about, 'Oh, everybody's picking on me,' but it's always somebody else's fault."

Democratic strategist David McLaughlin suggested voters in 2020 may have not known who or what they were voting in her first primary and then they were stuck with her in the deeply conservative district that saw the Democratic nominee abruptly drop out two months before the general election.

"At that point, voters had no chance of stopping her unless they voted for her Democratic opponent, who really didn't even make it all the way to Election Day," he explained.