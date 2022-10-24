'Aggressive' Jan. 6 Committee Trump subpoena 'reads like a prosecutor's closing argument': CNN legal analyst

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Monday said he was struck by just how aggressive the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots was in its subpoena of former President Donald Trump.

In breaking down the subpoena, Honig said that the committee seems to directly implicate Trump in criminal activity.

"This is the most aggressive subpoena I've ever seen," he said. "This one reads more like a prosecutor's closing argument. The committee writes to Donald Trump and all of us, quote, 'You personally orchestrated and oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power. You knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional. You knew it was illegal.'"

Honig then went through all the things Trump is required to do in the subpoena, from producing documents to making privilege claims to testifying behind closed doors.

However, he predicted that Trump would be able to get away with running out the clock on complying with this subpoena, as Republicans are strongly favored to retake the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

"The key date to watch is January 3rd, 2023, that's when a new Congress takes over," he said. "If it's Republican, the committee is done. Even if not, this committee has shown they understand they have to be done by then."

Watch the video below or at this link.