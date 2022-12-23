'These are sick people, these are Marxists!' Trump rages at J6 Committee report in new video

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots on Friday in a video in which he accused the committee members of being "Marxists."
At the start of the video, Trump accused the committee of pushing claims made by former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson about him purportedly lunging at a Secret Service agent in his presidential limo to try to force him to drive him to the Capitol.
After this, Trump started pushing the debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being "stolen" from him and accused the committee of not doing enough to investigate his baseless claims.
"The election... was a corrupt disaster!" he fumed.
Trump then hinted that the entire riots were a setup for his supporters, as he attacked the committee for not discussing the purported "role of federal informants" on January 6th.
After this, the former president started lobbing personal insults at the committee.
"These are sick people, these are Marxists!" he charged. "And they're very dangerous and very bad people!"
Trump then started ranting about the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort, which he falsely claimed was illegal under the Presidential Records Act.
"So that's another hoax, a big hoax, and they put a major Trump hater, and his family is a major Trump hater, and his friends are all Trump haters, and he's in charge of this investigation," Trump said of special counsel Jack Smith.
