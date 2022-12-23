'Albatross' Trump is now 'the best asset the Democratic Party has': conservative scholar

Danielle Pletka, a conservative scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor this week that she thinks the Republican Party knows that former President Donald Trump will not help them take back the White House in 2024.
In particular, Alcindor asked Pletka if she believed Republicans in the House of Representatives would spend a lot of time trying to debunk the House Select Committee's final report on Trump's activities that culminated in the deadly riots at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.
Pletka replied that most Republicans are realizing that defending Trump simply isn't worth it anymore.
"If Donald Trump had behaved properly, decently in the two years since, if he hadn't hosted Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at his house, if he hadn't questioned... the Constitution, then perhaps there might have been more receptivity to the criticism of the January 6th Committee's report," she explained. "As it is, however, I think you both rightly suggest, Donald Trump has become an albatross around the neck of the Republican Party."
Pletka then suggested it was now up to the Democrats to finally bury the former president in the ashbin of history.
"Donald Trump is the best asset the Democratic Party has," she said. "People can't stand him, suburban women can't stand him, he picks loser candidates who lose elections."
