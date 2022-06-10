Both Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) spoke to Raw Story ahead of the first hour of the Thursday hearing. Both calmly explained that they had all of the information and that their facts have been checked extensively.
"We're prepped, we're ready," Aguilar made it clear. "It feels like it's ready to tell this chapter."
After just one hour, the internet erupted at the videos of top officials in President Donald Trump's campaign and the White House effectively revealed enough information that could implicate the president.
Lawyer George Conway tweeted that the statements from Jason Miller, in particular, proved that Trump had knowledge that he was going to lose and that he lost. That, Conway explained, proves Trump's criminal intent.
\u201cTrump campaign aide Jason Miller: Trump was told "in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose."\n\nThat's direct evidence of Trump's mens rea\u2014his criminal intent.\u201d— George Conway\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@George Conway\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654820772
Others flocked to joke about the fact that Trump's own family has turned on him. It was teased throughout Wednesday and Thursday that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were going to be honest about their beliefs that the president lost.
\u201cIt could be good news for Eric, he could be promoted to his dad\u2019s 4th fav kid.\u201d— \ud83c\udf3b Emily Brandwin \ud83c\udf3b (@\ud83c\udf3b Emily Brandwin \ud83c\udf3b) 1654822024
\u201cWaiting for a recorded video of Melania saying she tried to tell Donald he lost.\u201d— Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski) 1654821607
You can see other comments from those about what they witnessed and the questions that they continue to have about a majority of the Republican Party, who continue to deny the 2020 election and what took place on Jan. 6.
