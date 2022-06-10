Jan. 6 Committee member doesn't care about Fox News not showing the hearings

Washington, D.C. -- Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) spoke with Raw Story before the first public hearings to be held over the next month and revealed that he's not concerned about the conservative media machine attempting to distract from the findings of the Jan. 6 investigation.

"We're prepped, we're ready," Aguilar made it clear. "It feels like it's ready to tell this chapter."

Fox News won't be airing any of the hearings, relegating any coverage or conversation to Fox Business, which has lower ratings.

Fox News hosts in prime time consist of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Of those, Hannity and Ingraham sent text messages to President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, as the attackers were breaking into the Capitol. They told Meadows that Trump had to stop them. He had to speak out. The president was responsible for stopping the violence. Ingraham's own brother suggested that she be subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to answer questions.

Neither Hannity nor Ingraham explained why they wouldn't air the hearings. however, if those hosts aired the hearing and their text messages were read, they could be in a position to answer questions from their viewers.

Conservatives elsewhere are already trying to promote their own counter programing. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) published a video where he sounded the alarm about a caravan of 15,000 immigrants headed to the U.S. that would overtake the border. It's a similar message that former President Donald Trump used weeks before the 2018 midterm elections when he claimed the U.S. was about to be invaded.