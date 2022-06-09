Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson: 'We can prove everything'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks, revealed to Raw Story in an interview today that a main goal of Thursday evening's public hearing is to tell the story of what happened and why.

For officials on the committee, it isn't merely the physical attack on the U.S. Capitol, the militia groups that participated, or the overall efforts by allies of former President Donald Trump to overthrow the election, it's also about an effort that began even before the 2020 election to find ways to change the results.

"Some of it they've never heard before," Thompson explained of the story the committee intends to tell. "And the fact that we prove everything that we present."

Proof of what has been uncovered isn't a concern, Thompson told Raw Story. They've put in the necessary time to ensure witnesses have been checked and rechecked to ensure that their statements match with others. There were over 1,000 people who spoke to the House committee in total.

Thompson said that everyone, with exception of members of Congress, has cooperated. He's talking about the Republicans who were called before the committee after some of the information became public about their conversations with former President Donald Trump. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was among those who fumbled when asked about his conversations with Trump on Jan. 6. When he was called before the committee, Jordan said that he would only appear if the committee provided him with millions of documents.

In the opening statement Thompson released to the press, he intends to being the proceeding by saying, "Jan. 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here. We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination. We need to show that we are worthy of the gifts that are the birthright of every American."

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

