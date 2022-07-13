'This is driving him nuts': George Conway says Trump can't stand flood of evidence from Jan. 6 hearings
On CNN Wednesday, conservative attorney George Conway broke down how the January 6 hearings are making it more, rather than less, likely former President Donald Trump will run again in 2024 — but that it is distracting him from making any argument to voters that would make his candidacy compelling.

"Are we in a place where any more of what we have heard would stop Donald Trump from pursuing another run for the White House?" asked anchor Poppy Harlow.

"No, no," said Conway, the husband of Trump's former strategist Kellyanne Conway. "It's actually encouraging him to do it."

"And where does that leave us?" she pressed him.

"That leaves us with two years of possible hell," said Conway. "He's going to run and unless — you know, if there are multiple people running against him, he may — he could get the nomination with 35 or 40 percent of the vote. That's basically what he did in 2016 because of the way the rules are set up and because a fractured field. This is not going to be — this campaign that he would run isn't going to be the kind of campaign that sensible political advisers would tell him to run which would be about gas prices and so on and so forth, it's going to be about him because this is stirring him up."

"He's getting crazier and crazier, if you look at his Truth Social feed," Conway added. "This is driving him nuts. And one of the things about this hearing is it's going to make him more obsessed with litigating — relitigating the 2020 election, and he's going to say a lot of crazy stuff."

