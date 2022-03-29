Trump's coup looks 'darker and more dangerous' than ever — and the House is fighting the clock to expose it all: expert

On Tuesday, writing for CNN, White House reporter Stephen Collinson outlined how recent developments expose former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election as "darker and more dangerous" than realized — and the challenges faced by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol to race against a likely time limit to uncover it all.

"It's extraordinary that, more than 14 months on, new details of efforts by Trump and those around him to subvert President Joe Biden's victory are still emerging," wrote Collinson. "Here at home, a flurry of new details in recent days about the ex-President's behavior justifies continued investigations into the worst attack on American democracy in decades ... And they inject a new political dimension into Trump's attempted comeback as he casts the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on the lie that he won in 2020 and seeks to build a return to the White House on the same falsehoods that have drawn in millions of his supporters."

Among the newest revelations, noted Collinson, are a federal judge warning that Trump "more likely than not" committed felony obstruction of Congress; that same judge demanding the release of communications from Trump legal adviser and "coup memo" author John Eastman; and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife being heavily involved in the conspiracy theories and plots to overthrow the incoming Biden administration.

In spite of all this, however, Collinson wrote, "the House committee investigating the insurrection has been racing against the clock ticking down to its own likely demise if Republicans win back the House in November's midterms."

"Even though the committee, which has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and appears to have a stark story to tell, cannot itself bring Trump to justice, it can influence public opinion with its final report and public hearings," concluded Collinson. "If it succeeds in capturing the attention of the American people, it will implicitly ask voters whether they have the stomach for more years of lies from an ex-President who clearly lost an election that he insists he won."

