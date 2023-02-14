Trump rehashes January 6 lies in 10-page manifesto blasting FBI and Twitter

In a 10-page statement released on Tuesday through his campaign website, former President Donald Trump attacked the FBI and Twitter, for supposedly burying evidence that exonerates him in the January 6 investigation — and rehashed a number of false claims he and his allies have made regarding his involvement in the events of that day.
"I have been newly reinstated on Twitter and various other social media platforms, and my Tweets, which were taken down by Big Tech censorship, and thus seen by very few, have just been made public," wrote Trump. "My clear and unequivocal statements on January 6, 2021, which I conveyed to my over 100 million followers, are no longer under 'wraps.' The highly partisan January 6th Committee did not want these messages to be part of the Historical and Legal Record, but they have now been fully restored — a sad shock to what I call the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs." He went on to say that "former executives of Twitter followed the wishes of Joe Biden and the FBI in censoring me, and cancelling my account" so that evidence couldn't be seen.
Specifically, Trump pointed to a pair of tweets in which he said "remain peaceful" and "respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue". These tweets came about 20 minutes after the rioters smashed their way into the Capitol — and according to an report from a White House official, Trump initially didn't want to put out a statement at all and had to be talked into doing so. This also came after Trump gave a speech on the National Mall demanding his supporters "fight like hell" to get lawmakers to stop the electoral count, or "you're not going to have a country anymore."
Trump also reiterated a claim pushed by his allies that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser refused to call in the National Guard to stop the violence. "In an act of arrogance, Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who are in charge of Capitol Security, rejected the calls for the presence of the National Guard to maintain order, because they 'didn’t like the look,'" he wrote.
The former U.S. Capitol Police chief has claimed that Capitol officials didn't want a National Guard presence in the days leading up to the attack. However, footage from that day shows Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer requesting Guard assistance — and reports show that Vice President Mike Pence was the one who finally ordered the Guard to the Capitol as Trump himself was unwilling to give the authorization.
Trump finished by quoting portions of his January 6 speech in which he called on people to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard" — and said, "These quotes do, again, fully exonerate me, and should put an end to the National nightmare of weaponized, targeted, and dangerous Witch Hunts and Hoaxes against a certain political Party, and me."