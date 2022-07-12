Jan. 6 committee reveals secret plan to have Trump supporters march to the Supreme Court

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol presented evidence on Tuesday that Trump's allies had also planned to march on the Supreme Court.

During the seventh public hearing, one of the proposed tweets for Donald Trump to send out was telling people to come to the Ellipse and that they would then march to the Capitol.

"After her January 2 call with Mr. [Mark] Meadows, Katrina Pierson sent an e-mail to fellow rally organizers. She wrote 'POTUS expectations are to have something intimate and call on everyone to march to the Capitol,'" said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). "The president's own documents suggest the president had decided to call on his supporters to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he chose not to widely announce it until his speech that morning. The committee has obtained this draft... tweet from the National Archives including a stamp stating the president has seen it. The draft tweet reads. 'I will be making a big speech at 10:00 a.m. Jan. 6 south of the White House. Please arrive early. Massive crowds expected. March to the Capitol after. Stop the steal!!'"

The tweet was never sent, but the expectation was that the crowd was going to the Capitol and Trump was going with them.

"This is a Jan. 4 text message from a rally organizer to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO," Murphy continued. "The organizer says, 'This stays between us. We are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the Ellipse. POTUS will have us march there/the Capitol. It cannot get out about the second stage because people will try to set up another and sabotage it. It can also not get out about the march because I will be in trouble with the National Park Service and all the agencies. But POTUS is going to call for it, unexpectedly.'"

The implication is that the person texting Lindell was someone involved in the organizing of that rally that was responsible for the permits filed with the National Park Service. That would have been those affiliated with the Trump campaign or Women for America First.

