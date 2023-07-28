'Brave judges will become historic figures!!!' Trump gushes about legal system as he's buried in criminal charges
(Photo by AFP/ Cannon photo via U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida)

Former president Donald Trump sang the praises of judges Friday as he awaited the start of two criminal trials and the prospect that he'll be indicted in another two very soon.

"Brave Judges will become Historic Figures!!!" he gushed on his Truth Social platform.

Referring directly to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who on Wednesday torpedoed a plea agreement thought to be a done deal for Hunter Biden, Trump said, "This Judge is strong and smart."

His newfound appreciation for the gatekeepers of the legal system conflicts with earlier comments he's made.

He's frequently whined that Judge Juan Merchan, who's overseeing his Manhattan case involving allegations of hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, is a “Trump Hating Judge" and, regarding the the judge overseeing civil allegations that he raped E. Jean Carroll, he said, “This Clinton appointed Judge, Lewis Kaplan, hated President Donald J. Trump more than is humanly possible."

Trump is facing 40 charges involving the keeping of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and 37 counts related to business fraud in Manhattan, and he will almost certainly be indicted in the Jan. 6 case soon. He will also likely be indicted in Georgia under accusations that he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss.

