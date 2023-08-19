'Hire more attorneys': Trump may be put under the gun by Judge Chutkan

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday, a former prosecutor stated Donald Trump's latest delaying tactic to bump out his Washington D.C. trial to 2026 will not only be slapped aside by District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan but she will probably instruct him to expand his legal team to meet her schedule.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Kristen Gibbons Feden was asked about the millions of pages of documents Trump's lawyers need to review to prepare his defense over accusations he conspired to steal the 2020 presidential election so he could remain in office.
According to Feden the motion for a trial delay until 2026 has no chance of being granted by Judge Chutkan who has already indicated she expects a speedy trial.
Asked by host Witt if this was another case of Trump's "Delay, delay, delay tactics,' the former prosecutor stated," It could be wrapped up absolutely."
But the Trump lawyers do make a really good point," she admitted. "When you talk about the very first production of documents being 11 million pages, the trial date pushed out a year and a half makes sense, but again the court is not going to allow that."
"What I think she is going to say is, 'Look, Mr. Trump, it's time for you to hire more attorneys if you cannot handle the production and if you cannot, allow that to be part of your defense. So she is absolutely going to force that to be wrapped up before the end of next summer. Absolutely."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 08 19 2023 12 14 22youtu.be