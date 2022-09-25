Judges aren't buying any of Trump's 'MAGA make-believe' as his attorneys struggle: legal expert

According to former FBI official Peter Strzok, Donald Trump continues to put his attorneys in a bad place every time they face a judge and have to explain claims he keeps making to his rabid followers.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Strzok told host Yasmin Vossoughian that the judges are not buying Trump's "MAGA make-believe," stories and his legal team has no way of defending him without perjuring themselves.

'What defenses do you see of the former president's team floating here?" the host asked him.

"I don't think they have many," Strzok said as he smiled. "At the end of the day this is always been from Trump's side, sort of a publicity stunt, something to fund-raise off of, something he could take to his base and continue the narrative that somehow he has been wrongly investigated, and the deep state is going after him and that he can use this to engender more support for this nonsense tale that he is trying to get away from any accountability for any potential criminal acts he engaged in."

"At the end of the day, what's refreshing is that all this nonsense in this land of MAGA make-believe hits the judicial system of the United States it crumbles immediately," he added as he laughed. "That's what you have seen from Judge [Raymond] Dearie, the special master laying out an aggressive timeline saying 'We have heard you make the statements that you declassified them, we heard you make statements that evidence has been planted. Fine, by Friday, give details of exactly what you mean by that, and not only that but by next month, by mid-October, to have a complete review of a privilege log for anything you claim as executive privilege, client-attorney privilege.'"

"I don't see any argument that Trump can make, and more importantly, any argument that attorneys representing Trump are going to be willing to put their name on the line for something that isn't supported by the law, that isn't supported by fact, and that might get them into a lot of trouble ethically and with their bar memberships," he added.

He then predicted, "I don't expect to see much of anything of substance coming from Trump and his attorneys this week."

Watch below: