'You got caught': Trump buried for freakout over new report he tried to use DOJ to steal the election
Donald Trump answers questions for reporters/Screenshot

It took almost 24 hours but Donald Trump finally issued a statement attacking Democrats for releasing notes that showed he tried to bully the Department of Justice into calling the 2020 presidential election "corrupt" and that that he would take it from there afterward.

With lawmakers and ex-prosecutors calling for Trump to be indicted for sedition after the New York Times dropped the bombshell report on Friday, on Saturday Trump tried what one critic called "lame idiotic spin" in an effort to make himself look like a hero for standing up for voter "integrity."

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election" Trump asserted in a statement issued through spokesperson Liz Harrington

He added, ""In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote."

Needless to say, few on Twitter were buying it














