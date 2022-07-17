'This is all an act': Arizona's GOP governor slams Trump-backed Kari Lake
Gage Skidmore.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) trashed Donald Trump hand-selected pick to replace him while speaking with host Dana Bash.

According to the Arizona Republican, voters in his state see through former television anchor Kari Lake's sudden conversion to Trumpism as opportunism.

"Well, the names on the ballot are Karrin Robson and Kari Lake," Ducey began. "Robson is the real conservative, she's the real deal, she started her career working for Ronald Reagan, she's pro-gun, pro-life. she's the mother of four. She's been a community leader and a successful business person and I think Karrin Taylor Robson will be the best person to be a fresh, new leader for the state of Arizona."

Turning to Lake he added, "Her opponent, on the other hand, bears no resemblance. Her campaign or even her personal interactions with me to anything she's done over the past 30 years. This is all an act. She's been putting on a show for some time now and we'll see if the voters of Arizona buy it."

Watch below or at this link.

