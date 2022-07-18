Pence headed to Arizona to campaign against Trump's hand-picked candidate
Donald Trump, Mike Pence (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to a report from the Washington Post, former vice president Mike Pence is making a show of his separation from former President Donald Trump by heading off to Arizona this Friday to campaign against the former president's hand-picked candidate, controversial former broadcaster Kari Lake.

Pence's decision to endorse the more mainstream Karrin Taylor Robson, who also has the support of outgoing Gov. Rob Ducey (R), comes after the former VP scored a win over Trump in Georgia weeks ago where he supported incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) over another candidate endorsed by the former president who lost by a substantial margin.

According to the report, Pence will be making campaign stops in Arizona on the same day that Trump will be hosting a rally for Lake, who was bashed on CNN on Sunday by Republican Ducey as a fraud.

"An adviser to Pence said the former vice president will visit the border on Friday, joined by Taylor Robson and Brandon Judd, who is president of the National Border Patrol Council and has endorsed her. Pence will also head to Phoenix, said the adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the endorsement more candidly," the report states. "Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in northern Arizona the same day to campaign for Lake and a slate of his preferred statewide candidates."

According to the Post's Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Hannah Knowles, "The endorsement illustrates the division in the party between Trump supporters who value loyalty to him over all else and those who want to move on from endlessly litigating the 2020 election, including those who are grateful that Pence and other Republicans blocked Trump’s attempts to overturn the results."

The report notes that Trump's visit to the state comes a week after it was originally scheduled due to the death of his first wife Ivana last week, who reportedly died after falling down stairs in her Manhattan apartment.

