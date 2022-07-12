Trump is playing a game of chicken with the courts when he says 'I know you're never going to charge me': Congresswoman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) was among those in the audience of the seventh public hearing of the House Select Committee on Tuesday and she hopes that the American people are seeing the shocking revelations.

"Those around him exhausted every attempt to overturn the election," she explained to Raw Story. "He went to the public. To his supporters. He encouraged them to go to the Capitol. He told them what to do. It's no surprise."

She praised the committee for presenting the evidence in a non-partisan way that everyday people can easily digest.

RELATED: Exclusive: Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes' son explains why he left 'daddy Trump' — and the 'far-right' cult

While the public might be watching, Republicans have made it clear that they couldn't possibly care less. Meanwhile, Trump continues to promote his conspiracy that he won the election.

Rice explained that Trump "always has" thought of himself as above the law. "And by acting this way he's basically saying, 'I know you're never going to charge me. Because look at all the people in congress backing me, making sure that doesn't happen.' But now he's saying, look at all the key supporters who still believe that this was stolen, still pushing this big lie to get the public to say, 'No, we cannot charge him.'"

One key piece of information Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) revealed is that Trump is still shaking people down to ensure they'll continue to back him if they're elected to Congress.

"And that's why it's really scary, the thought of him running again," said Rice said. "Because, the Republican elected officials here in Washington have gone from silent acquiescence to full support."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Liz Cheney again drops witness intimidation bombshell in her closing statement