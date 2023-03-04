George Conway taunts Trump over his rape trial after attack over Kellyanne divorce
Conservative attorney and media pundit George Conway hit back hard Saturday at Donald Trump's gleeful attack over his reported divorce from the former president's aide Kellyanne Conway.

After a Page Six report Friday that the couple was divorcing, Trump crowed on Truth Social: "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

Conway cooly fired back Saturday: “Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses." Conway was referring to a lawsuit against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the late 1990s in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store, which Trump has denied. She filed a suit against Trump late last year claiming sexual battery under the recently passed Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for a year on civil claims over alleged sexual offenses.

Carroll also sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he angrily denied her allegations in a White House interview. He claimed that Carroll was not his “type” and that she was just out to get publicity.

