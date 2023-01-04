Trump offers all-caps endorsement to McCarthy: 'Kevin will do a good job — maybe even great!'

However, as the editors pointed out, Republican lawmakers have yet to express any dismay after Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015-2020 were released and they showed he has been bald-faced lying about his finances for six years.

According to the editors, "Santos’ mass of campaign lies has been a major scandal, while Trump’s tax returns — which offer incontrovertible proof of his mendacity — are being widely viewed as an Al-Capone’s-vault-level dud because they don’t establish obvious criminality," before dryly adding, "As always, low expectations about Trump’s honesty work in his favor."

Taking pains to point out that they objected to the release of the Trump tax documents by the House Ways and Means Committee, the editors asserted that, now that they are out, they are instructive about even more Trump lies.

"They confirm, in the cold, hard language of numbers, just what a pathological liar the GOP’s current 2024 presidential frontrunner really is," the editorial explained. "The tax returns show the famously empathy-deficient Trump gave zero to charity in 2020. This despite a 2016 campaign promise to donate his presidential salary to charity. So he lied about that."

"Trump also claimed during the 2016 campaign that he couldn’t release his taxes because they were being audited, making him the first major-party presidential nominee in half a century to refuse the voters that crucial bit of transparency," they continued. "The supposed release restriction was a lie."

The editorial concluded, "It should be food for thought to Republicans who tsk-tsk at Santos but continue actively or tacitly enabling the Liar-in-Chief of their party."

You can read the whole piece here.