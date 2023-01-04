Trump offers all-caps endorsement to McCarthy: 'Kevin will do a good job — maybe even great!'

Donald Trump offered an all-caps endorsement of Kevin McCarthy's embattled bid to become speaker of the House.
The California Republican has faced a leadership challenge from right-wing lawmakers, sending the vote to a second day after three ballots came up short of the needed 218, and the former president confirmed McCarthy's assurance that he had Trump's backing.
"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE 'HOUSE' TWICE!" Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT."
"Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!" he added.