Trump and Kevin McCarthy buried by CNN conservative in blistering rant about Jan 6th

At the start of a CNN "State of the Union" panel on Sunday morning, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter went on an extensive rant attacking Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the Jan 6th insurrection.

With host Jake Tapper and a smiling Bakari Sellers looking on, the former adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lashed out at her fellow Republicans.

"I think many more Republicans need to say straight out, Donald Trump should be disqualified from the presidency, period, end of story," she began before heating up. "If the Republicans can't come out and say that forthrightly including the ones running against him, if you do this, 'Well, I'm just a bit better than Trump,' that's not gonna do it."

"We've seen this movie before," she continued. "I really don't think we spend enough time considering that the vice president's life was in danger on January six. Even Mike Pence, the target of that mob, will not talk to that committee. Also Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader is still defying a subpoena to talk about what he knows about that day! They're not ready to move on from Trump until they speak out about what they know."

Watch below:

