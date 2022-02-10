Trump continued his relationship with Kim Jong Un after leaving White House: report

Former President Donald Trump once told his supporters that he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un fell in love.

"I was really being tough - and so was he. And we would go back and forth," Trump told a rally in West Virginia. "And then we fell in love, okay? No, really - he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters."

A forthcoming book from New York Times reporter and "Trump whisperer" Maggie Haberman revealed that the men continue their relationship despite Trump being voted out of office, Axios reported Thursday.

It was revealed earlier this week that among the document Trump stole from the White House included the letters that he and Kim exchanged.

"In January, after a lengthy back and forth between Mr. Trump’s lawyers and the National Archives, Mr. Trump handed over more than a dozen boxes of materials, including documents, mementos, gifts and letters. Among the documents were the original versions of a letter that former President Barack Obama had left for Mr. Trump when he was first sworn in, and letters written to Mr. Trump by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un," wrote Haberman.

According to Haberman, Trump is telling people that he and Kim continue to communicate. Their relationship evolved, over the four years in office, but even after leaving, he says they continue to chat. It's unclear whether they continue to send letters or merely text, however.

Haberman's book will be available on Oct. 4, 2022.