Former President Donald Trump was "desperate" to cling to his power in the election subversion scheme for which he was indicted this week, attorney Barry Berke said on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Wednesday — and he knows now that he's been caught dead to rights.

For all his team's potential maneuvers to try to beat the charges, said Berke, the former president likely understands this is the end of the line.

"I think there's something very real and sobering about how much Trump cares about being accused of crimes, and I have read all the political coverage," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "I know that his standing in the Republican primary is unchanged, but Trump understands the gravity of what he's been charged with as well as anybody involved."

"Absolutely," agreed Berke, who previously counseled the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment. "Not only does Trump understand, but everybody around him. I go back, my surprise was what took so long? I remember two and a half years ago, hearing Mitch McConnell ... vote to not convict the president in the second impeachment, and instead made a speech we proved our case. Saying, he definitely disrupted and interfered in the election but there's a criminal process. I remember thinking, damn right there's a criminal process, and if it works like it's supposed to, there's supposed to be charges."

Smith's indictment, Berke continued, is incredibly comprehensive and "tells a story of someone who's desperate and willing to do what he could to see that he doesn't have to give up his power. These sorts of cases are brought every day in different contexts, where people need money, tell lies and fraud." And those cases, said Berke, are "easy cases to prove."

"I think he knows this is a compelling case," said Berke. "The evidence is there. The witnesses, his own people in his administration campaign, those who supported him are there to testify against him and he knows this is a case that can bring him down ... I hope people focus — this is not about Donald Trump, this is about our democracy, our system of government, and are we going to be true to our original ideals and hold someone accountable who will put himself above the highest ideals that define who we are as a country, and make this place so important to know that actually, people can vote and determine the future."

