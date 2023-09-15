Donald Trump had some choice words late Friday after Jack Smith sought a "narrow" gag order over the former president in connection with his Washington, D.C., elections case.

Trump is currently fighting criminal charges related to his alleged subversion of the 2020 election, and the case is being overseen by Judge Chutkan. Trump recently sought to recuse Chutkan for the appearance of bias, but Chutkan appears to be moving forward in the case, unsealing filings on Friday that showed the special counsel sought a gag order.

Smith's unsealed filing cites numerous examples of comments from Trump that could be taken as threatening.

Trump lashed out after hearing about the news, taking to his Truth Social platform.

"Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS," Trump wrote on Friday. "So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK?"

The then added, "How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?"