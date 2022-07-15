Jan. 6 committee has presented evidence Trump broke 5 federal laws: report

Appearing on MSNBC'S "Way Too Early" with host Jonathan Lemire, Business Insider's Camila DeChalus reported that members of the Houe select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection have provided overwhelming evidence of five federal laws that Donald Trump broke while still in office.

While referring to a Wall Street Journal exclusive report that the committee is considering subpoenaing both Trump and former vice president Mike Pence, DeChaus also noted that there are indications that the committee will definitely make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

"You have new reporting on how the January 6th panel is working to gather evidence that could show how former president Trump violated federal law, hence a criminal referral. What can you tell us about those findings?" host Lemire prompted.

"The January 6th committee has laid out a lot of evidence over the course of its public hearings and Insider has examined all of this evidence and we found that Trump could have potentially violated five federal laws, everything from wire fraud to witness tampering," she replied. "I have spoken to several legal experts and they say that Trump's legal defense strategy could change depending on what crime he is potentially charged with."

"But it can go anywhere from him blaming others in his inner circle, saying that is following the advice of his legal advisers to him, his legal defense attorneys are trying to say that he genuinely believed that the election was rigged and that's why he pursued all of these measures to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election," she added.

You can watch the segment below or at this link.