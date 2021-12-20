Trump’s lawsuit against New York AG panned by legal experts: ‘Sign of desperation’

Donald Trump's latest legal maneuvering was questioned by experts on Monday after the former president sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to block investigations into his businesses.

"Donald J. Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the New York State attorney general, Letitia James, seeking to halt her long-running civil investigation into his business practices," The New York Times reported Monday. "The suit, filed in federal court in upstate New York by Mr. Trump and his family real estate business, argues that Ms. James’s inquiry, which has lasted more than two years, has violated Mr. Trump’s constitutional rights."

James requested a Jan. 7 deposition of Trump.

"The developments in the civil investigation come during a critical phase of a separate, criminal investigation into the former president being conducted by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr.," the newspaper reported. "That investigation is centered on whether Mr. Trump defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets. Ms. James’s office is also assisting in the criminal investigation."

The lawsuit came days after Trump complained about James in a statement emailed to reporters.

"Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers," Trump charged. "New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!"

Attorney Terri Gerstein reflected on her time in this prosecutor's office when analyzing Trump's chances.

"As an alum of the [New York AG's office], here’s my response to Trump’s lawsuit trying to stop an investigation: Fat chance," she wrote.

"Just talk to Amazon which recently sued [New York AG's office] to stop a workplace safety case. They lost in federal court and then lost again in state court," she explained.

"Yes, [the United States Supreme Court] is a mess, but this lawsuit raises no novel issues of law and shouldn’t go there," she argued.

She also said it is "hard to say it’s politically motivated when this kind of casework happens all the time."

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance also panned the suit's potential chance of success.

"Targets try all sorts of tactics to disqualify prosecutors and terminate proper investigations. They’re a sign of desperation," Vance said.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said "Trump’s lawsuit against the New York AG won’t get very far."

Attorney Ken White, who posts under the popular Popehat account on Twitter, panned Trump's lawsuit.

"That’s …that’s not a thing," he said.

Former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli said he hopes Trump's attorney's are "sanctioned" for the lawsuit.

Attorney Katie Phang suggested the lawsuit was in response to the upcoming deposition.

"Someone is trying desperately to dodge his depo…" she argued.