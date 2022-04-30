Trump's lawyer throws tantrum — accuses judge of engineering a 'public spectacle': report

On Friday, Adam Klasfeld of Law & Crime reported that Alina Habba, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, released a furious rant attacking the Manhattan judge who earlier today refused to overturn the ruling holding the former president in civil contempt of court with fines of $10,000 per day.
"The tactics employed by this Court, including the dramatic pounding of the gavel, the statements directed to our client from the bench, and direct comments to the press have reduced this hearing to the likes of a public spectacle," she said. "We will zealously prosecute our appeal of the Court's improper application of both law and fact."
Trump's lawyer Alina Habba doesn't hold back reacting to a Manhattan judge's refusal to purge the ex-president's $10,000 per day contempt order. The judge has turned a "discovery disclosure" matter into "public spectacle," she says.
This was the NYAG's response to that, and of course, the judge's ruling is embedded in the story at the top of the thread.
Trump's contempt of court citation came after a court ruled he had willfully refused to turn over documents for a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating whether the former president and the Trump Organization manipulated the value of their assets for lending and tax purposes.