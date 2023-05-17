Trump lawyer abruptly leaves his defense team
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team is now down one lawyer.

CNN reports that attorney Tim Parlatore abruptly decided to step down as a Trump defense lawyer this week, although he insists that his decision is personal and not related to any issues related to his work for the former president.

"Parlatore’s departure became official Tuesday, though it had been rumored for several weeks among the former president’s inner circle," reports CNN. "The high-profile departure comes as special counsel Jack Smith appears to be in the final stretch of investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and efforts to obstruct the 2020 election."

Trump currently faces a slew of legal problems, including a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

