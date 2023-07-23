'It's not going to work': Former impeachment lawyer tells Trump's attorney his defense will flop
Donald Trump has just hired a lawyer that one of his impeachment attack dogs has worked with and views as a respectable defense attorney. However, he doesn't anticipate it will help much.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, former Ethics Czar and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen explained that John Lauro is working in the proud tradition of a defense attorney.

It is what has been done "since John Adams defended the Red Coats," Eisen explained. "But it's not going work."

In a Fox interview, Lauro embraced the reframing of Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election as nothing more than questioning the possible outcome.

He gave heavy compliments to the Tampa Bay lawyer, calling him "very skilled and a "very brilliant defense lawyer," but said that it still wasn't likely to keep Trump from conviction.

"It's not going to work because I believe the evidence is so overwhelming here. When this case gets to a jury, Donald Trump is going to be in a lot of trouble. But he does have a good defense lawyer on his side now in John," said Eisen.

While Lauro claimed nothing criminal has unfolded for Trump, Eisen listed off the three main statutes that Trump broke that will likely be part of the charges. The main one for him he focused on was the fake electors, which he referred to as counterfeit.

"Rhose phony false, fraudulent counterfeit certificates!" exclaimed Eisen. "These were pieces of paper that said the undersigned were the electors for the winner, donald trump. And they signed these false electors signed that. That's a counterfeit. 18 USC 1871. That was led from the Oval Office, conspiracy to defraud."

