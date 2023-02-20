Trump warned by allies that one of his top lawyers will 'very likely' be indicted: report

A new report from Rolling Stone claims that allies of former President Donald Trump have warned him that one of his top lawyers is "very likely" to face criminal charges in the coming months.

According to the publication's sources, Trump attorneys who have reviewed the actions of fellow Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran believe he is highly vulnerable to obstruction of justice charges over his actions to defend the former president in the United States Department of Justice's probe of his handling of top-secret government documents that he kept stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

At issue, writes Rolling Stone, is the fact that Corcoran drafted a sworn statement about having conducted a "diligent search" for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, despite the fact that there will still several boxes of such documents at the resort at the time of the statement.

Although Trump attorney Christina Bobb was the lawyer who put her name on the statement, it appears that prosecutors are zeroing in on Corcoran as the actual mastermind behind an effort to obstruct their probe.

READ MORE: 'Not true': Fox News' Trey Gowdy delivers swift fact check to 'failed candidate' Kari Lake

"Prosecutors have since filed a motion asking a judge in the case to force him to testify based on the crime-fraud exception, which can override attorney-client privilege in cases where an attorney may have assisted a client in the perpetration of a crime," the publication notes.

If the judge grants the prosecutors' motion, that means they will have determined that there is probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.

Read the full report at this link.