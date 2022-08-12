Trump's new #BillionDollarLawyer wanted him impeached on his 24th day in office

Donald Trump's new lawyer is best known for representing rappers. He also has a history of harsh criticism of the Trump administration.

"Amid a deepening swirl of federal and state investigations, former President Donald J. Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta lawyer to represent him in a criminal inquiry into election interference in Georgia," The New York Times reported Thursday. "The lawyer, Drew Findling, has represented an array of rap stars including Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos, and is known by the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer. But he is also well regarded for a range of criminal defense work that he has done in Georgia, and his hiring underscores the seriousness of the investigation — as well as the potential legal jeopardy for Mr. Trump."

On Feb. 13, 2017, on Trump's 24th day in office, Findling tweeted the hashtags for "Trump Russia" and "Impeach Trump" after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was fired.

In March of 2017, Trump fired Southern District of New York (SDNY) U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Findling voiced outrage when referring to the President of the United States of America (POTUS).

"The POTUS firing SDNY US Attorney Preet Bharara is a sign of FEAR that he would aggressively investigate the stench hovering over this POTUS," Findling tweeted.

Less than two months later, Findling said Trump's stance on the Central Park Five was "racist, cruel, sick, unforgivable, and un-American."

Later that same year he had harsh words for a Trump nominee.

"Trump Fed judge nominee, not even a lawyer for 3 years, never tried a case .... truly disgraceful and pathetic!" Felding wrote.



In 2018, Felding called Trump pathetic again after he lashed out at NBA star and education activist LeBron James.

"The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children.... POTUS pathetic once again!" Felding declared.

