Trump's lawyer ridiculed after 'utterly insane' excuse for ex-president having classified folders by his bed
President Donald Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in France's Biarritz he had taken two 'very, very good' phone calls from Chinese officials. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

While Donald Trump's lawyer told CNN that his client had been cooperating since the beginning of the National Archives' effort to get documents back in Feb. 2022, his other excuse is being ridiculed by those who saw the interview.

With a smirk, Trump's lawyer Timothy Parlatore, there's a light on the phone near Donald Trump's bed at Mar-a-Lago. The light is annoying, and evidently, the only thing that he could find to cover up the light was a classified document folder.

"Parlatore, who I believe is being wheeled out to do tv for the first time with this line of guff, defended Eddie Gallagher in his murder trial," said legal analyst Luppe B. Luppen, who goes by "SouthPaw."

Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell pointed out that he did confirm the outlet's reporting that "the Justice Dept issued a subpoena for the empty 'Classified Evening Briefing' folder that was in his bedroom — adds it was being used to cover a blue light on his landline phone that kept him up at night."

The political comedy account, Spiro Agnew's Ghost, said, "If there was an Olympics for Utterly Insane Lying, it would be a tie between George Santos and Trump/his dumpster fire lawyers who lie on his behalf."

Others mocked Trump as the "grandpa who cant find the masking tape."

See the video below from CNN host Paula Reid or at the link here:

SmartNews